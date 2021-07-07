We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
2 'Strong Buy' Tech Stocks for the Second Half of 2021
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the market’s strong run to end the second quarter. The episode then explores why investors might want to consider adding two Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) and ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , as long-term buys for the second half of 2021 and beyond.
The market surged to new highs to end the second quarter and begin Q3 at fresh records. The S&P 500 jumped to its seventh consecutive record last Friday, for its longest streak since the late 1990s. The Nasdaq also jumped to highs and Dow hit its first closing records since early May, before the long July Fourth weekend.
The positivity to end the week came on the back of a strong June jobs report. The data created what some on Wall Street are calling a Goldilocks scenario for the Fed since unemployment edged slightly higher, up to 5.9% last month from 5.8%, as more people look for work.
Wall Street has driven stocks to highs amid the low volume summer months. The market has pulled back on inflation worries, at least for now. In fact, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped from 1.75% in late March down to 1.37% on Tuesday morning.
The ability to look beyond rising prices amid the booming U.S. economy could mean Wall Street understands that TINA investing won’t end anytime soon no matter when the Fed starts to raise rates. The market records, which has big tech from Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) to Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) back at new highs is supported by U.S. economic expansion and the constantly improving S&P 500 earnings picture (also read: Durable Earnings Growth Expected).
Given this backdrop, investors might want to consider adding strong stocks for the second half of 2021 that could become solid long-term additions to many portfolios. Today, we look at why #1 (Strong Buy) ranked Zoom Video and ServiceNow might be worth buying as they regain momentum.
