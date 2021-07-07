We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Knight-Swift (KNX) Buys LTL Carrier AAA Cooper for $1.35B
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) has acquired Dothan, AL-based less-than-truckload ("LTL") carrier AAA Cooper Transportation for an enterprise value of $1.35 billion, following which shares of the company rose 3.9% at the close of business on Jul 6.
Apart from LTL services, AAA Cooper also offers dedicated contract carriage and ancillary services. The company’s fleet consists of nearly 3,000 tractors and 7,000 trailers. It is expected to generate revenues of approximately $780 million, EBITDA of $140 and operating income of $80 million in 2021.
The acquisition marks Knight-Swift’s foray into the LTL market, and is expected to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021 itself. Over the long term, the transaction is expected to generate revenues and cost synergies, leading to growth and margin expansion.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
Knight-Swift has stated that AAA Cooper will continue to operate independently. Besides continuing to serve as the CEO of AAA Cooper, Reid Dove has been appointed to Knight-Swift’s board.
The transaction, consisting of $1.3 billion in cash, $10 million in Knight-Swift shares and approximately $40 million in assumed debt, was funded by a new $1.2-billion term loan and Knight-Swift’s existing liquidity.
At a time when freight demand is steadily improving, Knight-Swift’s successive acquisitions to widen its network are encouraging. Last month, the company acquired Kansas City, MO-based third-party logistics company UTXL, Inc for approximately $22.5 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Transportation - Truck industry are USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of USA Truck, ArcBest and Landstar have rallied more than 84%, 100% and 37% in a year’s time, respectively.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>