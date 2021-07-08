Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 7, 2021

  • Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN - Free Report) shares jumped 4.7% after Pentagon cancelled a $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT - Free Report) .
  • Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE - Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% after Israel’s health ministry reported that the company's COVID-19 vaccine is less effective in preventing the delta variant of coronavirus.  
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC - Free Report) tumbled 3.9% following the company's decision of not taking shareholders' approval to sell more shares in future.
  • Shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN - Free Report) surged 3.3% after the company plans to file for approval of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the United States and Canada supported by new data of its development partner Bharat Biotech.

