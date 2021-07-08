Market Indexes Mixed as 10-Year Drops to 1.3%

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 This holiday-shortened week already looks to have something of a trend emerging as of Wednesday’s pre-market: value-oriented cyclical stocks on the blue-chip Dow index seem to be out of favor, while growth-oriented tech stocks on the Nasdaq are in the green. The S&P 500 is again in the middle, roughly flat as of this hour. Ahead of today’s open, we don’t see any new economic reports, and we’re still a week away from Q2 earnings hitting their busy season. There is a “Billionaire Summer Camp” happening in Sun Valley, ID as of today, including invite-only executives from film, tech, design and sports. But we don’t expect much newsworthy to emerge until at least the billionaires have again dispersed from the rural Northwest. However, a 1.3% 10-year bond yield has got investors scratching their heads. Back in Q1 of this year, the 10-year was racing aggressively up over 1.7% — headed for 2%+ with a bullet, seemingly. Yet it stalled out there for a week or two, even as other economic prints were getting predictably hotter. Pulling back to an even-longer stay at around 1.5%, analysts were just beginning to question whether inflation was indeed transitory. Now at 1.3% and potentially testing 1.0%, the conversation has grown somewhat darker. After a lower-than-expected ISM Services survey yesterday, and with a regulation crackdown currently ongoing in China among some of its biggest tech firms and an accommodative European Central Bank keeping cheap money pumping, perhaps the world is not quite ready for the Great Reopening we in the States have been pining for. After the opening bell, we get another peek at Job Openings, though this report is from May, which is a bit in our rearview at this point. That said, expectations are for in-line from April’s record-high 9.286 million. Since 2021 began, we’ve seen an enormous jump in this particular survey, leaping from steady “6-handles” through the second half of 2020 to where were are now… er, two months ago. Job openings plummeted as the Covid-19 pandemic caused shutdowns across America last year, bringing us down below 5 million at its low point. Fortunately, this was merely a spike; job openings quickly made their way back toward their earlier trajectory, but were clearly subdued until Covid vaccinations created safer environments for the Great Reopening. But because we’ve already seen June jobs numbers from both ADP ( and the U.S. government (BLS), there may be less actionable use for today’s reported job openings for May. For instance, 349K openings in Accommodation/Food Service from before the summer began have been at least partly absorbed by now; bar and restaurant owners have since found that raising pay was a very efficient method to bring back its workforce. ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) We also will get the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where discussion of tapering bond buybacks and raising interests in the distant future finally made it into the conversation. FOMC minutes fill in particular details, including where more of the bearish sentiment is originating and how forceful it seemed to be. The potentially dynamic shifts in viewpoint on monetary policy are a tried-and-true forward indicator of future economic realities. Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>> Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made. The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?” Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale. Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Market Indexes Mixed as 10-Year Drops to 1.3%
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
This holiday-shortened week already looks to have something of a trend emerging as of Wednesday’s pre-market: value-oriented cyclical stocks on the blue-chip Dow index seem to be out of favor, while growth-oriented tech stocks on the Nasdaq are in the green. The S&P 500 is again in the middle, roughly flat as of this hour.
Ahead of today’s open, we don’t see any new economic reports, and we’re still a week away from Q2 earnings hitting their busy season. There is a “Billionaire Summer Camp” happening in Sun Valley, ID as of today, including invite-only executives from film, tech, design and sports. But we don’t expect much newsworthy to emerge until at least the billionaires have again dispersed from the rural Northwest.
However, a 1.3% 10-year bond yield has got investors scratching their heads. Back in Q1 of this year, the 10-year was racing aggressively up over 1.7% — headed for 2%+ with a bullet, seemingly. Yet it stalled out there for a week or two, even as other economic prints were getting predictably hotter. Pulling back to an even-longer stay at around 1.5%, analysts were just beginning to question whether inflation was indeed transitory.
Now at 1.3% and potentially testing 1.0%, the conversation has grown somewhat darker. After a lower-than-expected ISM Services survey yesterday, and with a regulation crackdown currently ongoing in China among some of its biggest tech firms and an accommodative European Central Bank keeping cheap money pumping, perhaps the world is not quite ready for the Great Reopening we in the States have been pining for.
After the opening bell, we get another peek at Job Openings, though this report is from May, which is a bit in our rearview at this point. That said, expectations are for in-line from April’s record-high 9.286 million. Since 2021 began, we’ve seen an enormous jump in this particular survey, leaping from steady “6-handles” through the second half of 2020 to where were are now… er, two months ago.
Job openings plummeted as the Covid-19 pandemic caused shutdowns across America last year, bringing us down below 5 million at its low point. Fortunately, this was merely a spike; job openings quickly made their way back toward their earlier trajectory, but were clearly subdued until Covid vaccinations created safer environments for the Great Reopening.
But because we've already seen June jobs numbers from both ADP and the U.S. government (BLS), there may be less actionable use for today's reported job openings for May. For instance, 349K openings in Accommodation/Food Service from before the summer began have been at least partly absorbed by now; bar and restaurant owners have since found that raising pay was a very efficient method to bring back its workforce.
We also will get the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where discussion of tapering bond buybacks and raising interests in the distant future finally made it into the conversation. FOMC minutes fill in particular details, including where more of the bearish sentiment is originating and how forceful it seemed to be. The potentially dynamic shifts in viewpoint on monetary policy are a tried-and-true forward indicator of future economic realities.
