Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Boosts Store Count With Minnesota Opening

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) continues to enhance its home furnishing business by investing in new and remodeled stores. In line with its growth strategy, Williams-Sonoma recently unveiled that its portfolio brand Rejuvenation has opened its first ever store in Minnesota. The new store is located in the heart of Edina’s shopping and restaurant centre. This 5,500-square-foot store will display more than 240 light fixtures and 40 different hardware collections, along with the mixture of furniture, textiles, outdoor living collections and more. Patrons looking for instructions regarding designing, customization, and renovation of their homes may directly contact the store person or book an in-house design appointment. In this regard, Aujsha Taylor, senior vice president of Rejuvenation Brand, said, "From providing free interior design assistance for home refreshes and renovations through our Design Crew services, to helping our Trade customers find that perfect customized lighting solution for a residential or hospitality space, we look forward to supporting our Twin Cities customers with a variety of projects." Share Performance
So far this year, Williams-Sonoma’s shares have rallied 59.7% compared with the Zacks
Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 48.6% growth. The company is riding on strength across all of its brands and accelerated e-commerce growth. Also, disciplined cost control, along with higher merchandise and occupancy leverage, helped it attain margin expansion.
Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States, and has historically been one of the most profitable e-commerce companies. It is observing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic and a very strong demand from the e-commerce business in Canada.
Williams-Sonoma’s innovative efforts have helped it drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in merchandising its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boosts revenues from the e-commerce channel. E-commerce penetration accounted for more than 65% of total revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2021, buoyed by content-rich online experience and marketing strategies. The company remains on track to invest $200-$250 million in e-commerce in fiscal 2021, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support said business’ growth. This highlights the digital-first nature of Williams-Sonoma’s business. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space include A
t Home Group Inc. ( HOME Quick Quote HOME - Free Report) , Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ( TPX Quick Quote TPX - Free Report) and The Lovesac Company ( LOVE Quick Quote LOVE - Free Report) in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry. At Home and Tempur Sealy International sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. Lovesac has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here At Home has a long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 36.8%. Tempur Sealy International’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 46.7%. Lovesac has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118%, on average. Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?” Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale. Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Image: Bigstock
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Boosts Store Count With Minnesota Opening
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) continues to enhance its home furnishing business by investing in new and remodeled stores. In line with its growth strategy, Williams-Sonoma recently unveiled that its portfolio brand Rejuvenation has opened its first ever store in Minnesota. The new store is located in the heart of Edina’s shopping and restaurant centre.
This 5,500-square-foot store will display more than 240 light fixtures and 40 different hardware collections, along with the mixture of furniture, textiles, outdoor living collections and more.
Patrons looking for instructions regarding designing, customization, and renovation of their homes may directly contact the store person or book an in-house design appointment.
In this regard, Aujsha Taylor, senior vice president of Rejuvenation Brand, said, "From providing free interior design assistance for home refreshes and renovations through our Design Crew services, to helping our Trade customers find that perfect customized lighting solution for a residential or hospitality space, we look forward to supporting our Twin Cities customers with a variety of projects."
Share Performance
So far this year, Williams-Sonoma’s shares have rallied 59.7% compared with the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 48.6% growth. The company is riding on strength across all of its brands and accelerated e-commerce growth. Also, disciplined cost control, along with higher merchandise and occupancy leverage, helped it attain margin expansion.
Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States, and has historically been one of the most profitable e-commerce companies. It is observing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic and a very strong demand from the e-commerce business in Canada.
Williams-Sonoma’s innovative efforts have helped it drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in merchandising its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boosts revenues from the e-commerce channel. E-commerce penetration accounted for more than 65% of total revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2021, buoyed by content-rich online experience and marketing strategies. The company remains on track to invest $200-$250 million in e-commerce in fiscal 2021, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support said business’ growth. This highlights the digital-first nature of Williams-Sonoma’s business.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space include At Home Group Inc. (HOME - Free Report) , Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE - Free Report) in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry. At Home and Tempur Sealy International sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. Lovesac has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
At Home has a long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 36.8%.
Tempur Sealy International’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 46.7%.
Lovesac has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118%, on average.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>