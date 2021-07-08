We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Camping World Holdings (CWH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CWH and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Camping World Holdings is one of 260 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 49.10% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CWH has gained about 46.49% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.28%. As we can see, Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.94% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CWH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.