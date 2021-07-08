We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Olin (OLN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Olin (OLN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Olin is one of 251 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLN's full-year earnings has moved 42.62% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, OLN has moved about 78.26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 16.95% on average. This shows that Olin is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, OLN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.22% so far this year, so OLN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on OLN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.