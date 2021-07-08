Here's Why You Should Retain IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Stock For Now

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ( IQV Quick Quote IQV - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth.
The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 12.9%. Further, earnings are anticipated to register growth of 35.4% and 14.5% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
IQVIA’s shares have gained a massive 76.8% over the past year against 14% decline of the
industry it belongs to. Factors that Bode Well
IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than one billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics, and social media. Its burgeoning information set contains around 45 petabytes of proprietary data sourced from around 150,000 data suppliers, and covers more than one million data feeds globally. IQVIA’s unique ability to standardize, organize and integrate this information through applying sophisticated analytics and global technology infrastructure helps it grow its client base.
IQVIA’s addressable market size is around $260 billion and consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operations markets. The company aims to expand and penetrate these markets through innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.
Debt Woes Stay
IQVIA’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.31 billion at the end of the first-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $12.1 billion, underscoring that the company does not have enough cash to meet this debt burden. The cash level, however, can meet the short-term debt of $144 million.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked
Business Services stocks are Accenture ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN Quick Quote CCRN - Free Report) and ManpowerGroup ( MAN Quick Quote MAN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Cross Country Healthcare and ManpowerGroup is pegged at 10%, 10.5% and 23.11%, respectively.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Image: Bigstock
