Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Primoris Services (PRIM - Free Report) . PRIM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.52. Over the past year, PRIM's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.16 and as low as 9.52, with a median of 12.50.
Investors should also recognize that PRIM has a P/B ratio of 1.74. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.35. Over the past 12 months, PRIM's P/B has been as high as 2.77 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.75.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PRIM has a P/S ratio of 0.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that PRIM has a P/CF ratio of 7.23. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PRIM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.30. Over the past year, PRIM's P/CF has been as high as 10.62 and as low as 4.28, with a median of 7.37.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Primoris Services's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRIM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.