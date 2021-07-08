We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
American Airlines (AAL) to Add Multiple Services From Miami
American Airlines Group (AAL - Free Report) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Miami, FL with two international destinations and six domestic routes set to launch this winter.
The airline will begin service to Chetumal, Mexico and San Andres Island, Colombia from Miami International Airport this December. Following this addition, the Fort Worth, TX-based carrier will serve 28 destinations in Mexico and seven in Colombia. Flights to Chetumal and San Andres Island will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. While the Chetumal service will begin from Dec 1 onward, the San Andres Island flights will commence from Dec 4.
On the domestic front, the airline will connect Miami International Airport with Salt Lake City, UT; Albany, NY; Burlington, VT; Madison, WI; Syracuse, NY and Tulsa, OK. Except for Tulsa, all the services are seasonal. These flights will commence operations on Nov 6, except for the Salt Lake City service, which will begin Dec 16 onward. The seasonal services will be operational till early April.
American Airlines Group Inc. Price
American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote
Apart from these services, American Airlines will introduce daily seasonal flights between Miami and Des Moines, IA as well as Milwaukee, WI, which will operate from November to early April. Additionally, the airline will initiate year-round Saturday service to Fayetteville, AR from Nov 6 onward. Moreover, existing daily seasonal flights to Oklahoma City, OK will be made a year-round service.
As air-travel recovery continues with more Americans getting vaccinated and easing coronavirus-led restrictions, the above-mentioned services are expected to attract substantial traffic.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) , Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) and ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of C.H. Robinson, Expeditors and ArcBest have rallied more than 15%, 64% and 100% in a year’s time, respectively.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>