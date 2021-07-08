Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s ( PNW Quick Quote PNW - Free Report) planned investments in strengthening its infrastructure and an increasing focus on renewable sources for power generation will help it take advantage of the expected demand surge for clean energy. Also, the company’s efforts to reduce costs will drive its earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.95 per share, indicating growth of 1.64% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $3.69 billion, suggesting 2.86% growth from the prior-year reported number. Additionally, long-term (three-five years) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 3.99%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 2.1% against the industry’s fall of 6.7%. Three Months Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Tailwinds
Image: Bigstock
Pinnacle West (PNW) Gains From CAPEX & Focus on Clean Energy
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW - Free Report) planned investments in strengthening its infrastructure and an increasing focus on renewable sources for power generation will help it take advantage of the expected demand surge for clean energy. Also, the company’s efforts to reduce costs will drive its earnings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.95 per share, indicating growth of 1.64% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $3.69 billion, suggesting 2.86% growth from the prior-year reported number. Additionally, long-term (three-five years) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 3.99%.
The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 2.1% against the industry’s fall of 6.7%.
Three Months Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Tailwinds
Pinnacle West’s investments in clean power generation, and transmission and distribution lines will help it expand its customer base with better efficiency. After investing $1,262 million in 2020, it spent $363.8 million in the first three months of 2021. Also, the utility has plans to spend $1,500 million, annually, through the 2021-2023 forecast period. Moreover, it is working to reduce costs, which will help keep the customer rates low as well as enhance its customer benefits and shareholder value.
Apart from growing its utility infrastructure, Pinnacle West continues to focus on expanding its generation from renewable sources. In the 2021-2023 time frame, the company will invest $1,112 million in increasing clean power generation. It also set a goal to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050, which includes a near-term target of attaining a resource mix within 2030 comprising 65% clean energy and 45% coming from renewable sources.
Some other players from the same industry are also making efforts to supply clean energy to their customers and enrich the reliability of services. Companies like Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) , DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) and Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) have plans in place to provide absolute clean energy by 2050.
Headwinds
However, Pinnacle West’s progress could be hindered by fluctuations in commodity prices, stringent environmental regulations and unplanned outages in nuclear-generation facilities.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>