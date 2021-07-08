We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.94, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 12.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VRTV as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VRTV is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 80%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VRTV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, VRTV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.