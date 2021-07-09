Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atlas Air Worldwide, Caleres, AmerisourceBergen, Chico's FAS and Builders FirstSource

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 8, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (
AAWW Quick Quote AAWW - Free Report) , Caleres, Inc. ( CAL Quick Quote CAL - Free Report) , AmerisourceBergen Corporation ( ABC Quick Quote ABC - Free Report) , Chico's FAS, Inc. ( CHS Quick Quote CHS - Free Report) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) . Brokerage Upgrades Add to Attractiveness of These 5 Stocks
It is a well-established fact that the stock market is not an easy place to dabble, and one needs thorough knowledge in order to rake it in. This is where some guidance comes in handy.
To get proper assistance, investors often fall back on expert advice while arriving at a concrete investment decision (buy, sell or hold). The exponents in the field of investing are brokers as they have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than an individual investor.
Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), undertake a thorough research of the stocks covered by them. They go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Therefore, the opinion of brokers can act as a valuable handbook for investors.
Since brokers indulge in in-depth research, their actions can never be put to question or dubbed arbitrary. Estimate revisions also serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, an increase in estimates normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa.
One of the well-accepted investment strategies is to maintain a diversified portfolio to generate handsome returns, irrespective of the market conditions. For instance, in the face of extremely low oil prices, analysts adopt a bullish stance on airline stocks and eventually raise estimates. Naturally, adding such stocks to one’s portfolio in such a scenario might prove to be a winning strategy.
Making the Most of Broker Opinions
The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a lucrative portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the last four weeks.
Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included as an important parameter. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy effective.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1758644/brokers-upgrade-adds-to-the-attractiveness-of-these-5-stocks Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.
See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email:
pr@zacks.com
Visit:
www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Shutterstock
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atlas Air Worldwide, Caleres, AmerisourceBergen, Chico's FAS and Builders FirstSource
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 8, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) , Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) , AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC - Free Report) , Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) .
Brokerage Upgrades Add to Attractiveness of These 5 Stocks
It is a well-established fact that the stock market is not an easy place to dabble, and one needs thorough knowledge in order to rake it in. This is where some guidance comes in handy.
To get proper assistance, investors often fall back on expert advice while arriving at a concrete investment decision (buy, sell or hold). The exponents in the field of investing are brokers as they have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than an individual investor.
Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), undertake a thorough research of the stocks covered by them. They go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Therefore, the opinion of brokers can act as a valuable handbook for investors.
Since brokers indulge in in-depth research, their actions can never be put to question or dubbed arbitrary. Estimate revisions also serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, an increase in estimates normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa.
One of the well-accepted investment strategies is to maintain a diversified portfolio to generate handsome returns, irrespective of the market conditions. For instance, in the face of extremely low oil prices, analysts adopt a bullish stance on airline stocks and eventually raise estimates. Naturally, adding such stocks to one’s portfolio in such a scenario might prove to be a winning strategy.
Making the Most of Broker Opinions
The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a lucrative portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the last four weeks.
Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included as an important parameter. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy effective.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1758644/brokers-upgrade-adds-to-the-attractiveness-of-these-5-stocks
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email: pr@zacks.com
Visit: www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.