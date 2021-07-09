The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Shopify, Lowe's, CVS Health, Moderna and The Bank of New York Mellon

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Shopify Inc. (
SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW Quick Quote LOW - Free Report) , CVS Health Corporation ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) , Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA Quick Quote MRNA - Free Report) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK Quick Quote BK - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Shopify, Lowe's and CVS Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shopify, Lowe's Companies, and CVS Health. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry in the year-to-date period (+35.9% vs. +35.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from the e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Further, an uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital has been driving the top line.
Also, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.
(You can
) read the full research report on Shopify here >>> Lowe's shares have gained +18.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry's gain of +15.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business.
Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs, bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company's retail-fundamentals approach. Moreover, the management is also committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.
(You can
) read the full research report on Lowe's here >>>
Shares of
CVS Health have gained +10.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry's gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy as well as significant growth in the retail business.
Meanwhile, consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. In the first quarter, the company achieved higher levels of engagement across digital assets. However, a weak cough, cold and flu season impacted growth within both Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC.
(You can
) read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Moderna and The Bank of New York Mellon.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Shopify, Lowe's, CVS Health, Moderna and The Bank of New York Mellon
