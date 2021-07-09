Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Technology ETF (XLK) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors seeking momentum may have Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of XLK are up approximately 46.5% from their 52-week low of $103.47/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

XLK in Focus

The underlying Technology Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: computers & peripherals; software; diversified telecommunication services; communications equipment; semiconductor & semiconductor equipment; internet software & services; IT services; wireless telecommunication services; electronic equipment & instruments; and office electronics. The expense ratio is 0.12%.

Why the move?

The dovish Fed minutes dragged down the treasury yields on Jul 7, which benefitted tech stocks as these are high-growth in nature. Moreover, fears of delta variant of COVID-19 are also causing higher demand for the tech stocks as these are winning ones amid the stay-at-home trend. Plus, the sector has solid long-term potential.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a positive weighted alpha of 40.85. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - free report >>

Published in

etfs tech-stocks