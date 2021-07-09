We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BCE Unit Expands Broadband Footprint in Canada's Durham Region
BCE Inc.’s (BCE - Free Report) subsidiary, Bell Canada, and the Municipality of Clarington recently announced an achievement in the rollout of Bell’s broadband networks in the Durham Region in Ontario.
The Municipality of Clarington is a community that forms the eastern boundary of the Greater Toronto Area. Clarington is one of the eight municipalities located in Durham Region.
Bell is a Canadian telecommunications company that serves more than 22 million consumer and business customers across every province and territory. It has now reached more than 25,000 homes and businesses in Clarington with all-fiber high-speed Internet connections and 5,000 rural locations with Wireless Home Internet service.
The company aims to provide direct fiber connections to nearly 5,000 more locations this year. These include Bowmanville, Hampton, Kendal, Leskard, Newcastle and Orono. It plans to offer Wireless Home Internet to another 1,300 rural locations. The move would expand its total broadband coverage to almost 98% of households and enterprises in Clarington.
Bell’s fiber network delivers an access speed of up to 1.5 Gigabits per second. The Wireless Home Internet provides high-speed connectivity to remote locations where fiber deployment is difficult.
It is investing up to an additional C$1.7 billion over the next two years to accelerate the rollouts of its fiber, Wireless Home Internet and mobile 5G networks. The company is committed to supporting Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic by providing expanded Internet connections for residents and business owners.
Bell has invested around C$4 billion in broadband network infrastructure every year over the past decade. The company is expected to benefit from its accelerated nationwide network rollout program.
BCE’s shares have gained 23% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
