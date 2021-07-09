Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS - Free Report) discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP - Free Report) is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - free report >>

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - free report >>

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) - free report >>

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) - free report >>

Published in

medical pharmaceuticals reit retail