New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS - Free Report) discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP - Free Report) is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.
