Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 8, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd.'s (BHVN - Free Report) shares jumped 13.6% after the company said sales of its new migraine treatment reached $93 million in second-quarter 2021.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.'s (MSM - Free Report) shares rose 0.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.
  • Shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH - Free Report) soared 17.8% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, up 98.6% year over year.
  • Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA - Free Report) plummeted 6.8% after the company's shareholders voted against a proposal to approve compensation awarded to the company's "named executive officers."

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) - free report >>

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) - free report >>

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) - free report >>

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks biotechs industrial-products semiconductor