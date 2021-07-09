We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crocs (CROX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Crocs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 46.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 80.04% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.11% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.96% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.