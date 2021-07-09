In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
JLL vs. EPRT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Real Estate - Operations stocks have likely encountered both Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) and Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Jones Lang LaSalle is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Essential Properties has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that JLL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
JLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.53, while EPRT has a forward P/E of 21.65. We also note that JLL has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.
Another notable valuation metric for JLL is its P/B ratio of 1.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EPRT has a P/B of 1.95.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to JLL's Value grade of B and EPRT's Value grade of C.
JLL sticks out from EPRT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that JLL is the better option right now.