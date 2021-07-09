We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) . CPG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.17, which compares to its industry's average of 10.01. Over the last 12 months, CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,525.18 and as low as -287.39, with a median of 5.72.
Another notable valuation metric for CPG is its P/B ratio of 1.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CPG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.51. Over the past 12 months, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.60.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CPG has a P/S ratio of 1.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.99.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CPG has a P/CF ratio of 6.83. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CPG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.78. Over the past 52 weeks, CPG's P/CF has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.97.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Crescent Point Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CPG feels like a great value stock at the moment.