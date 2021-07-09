Is Atlas (ATCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Atlas (
ATCO Quick Quote ATCO - Free Report) . ATCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73. Over the past year, ATCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.69 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 10.07.
Investors will also notice that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ATCO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.81. Over the last 12 months, ATCO's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.68.
Investors should also recognize that ATCO has a P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.42. Over the past 12 months, ATCO's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.76.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ATCO has a P/S ratio of 2.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.52.
Finally, investors should note that ATCO has a P/CF ratio of 5.96. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCO's P/CF has been as high as 6.38 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 4.76.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Atlas's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ATCO is an impressive value stock right now.
Is Atlas (ATCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
