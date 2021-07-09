Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Moderna (MRNA) Begins Dosing in Study on mRNA Flu Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) announced that it has dosed the first participant in a phase I/II study which is evaluating mRNA-1010, its quadrivalent mRNA-based vaccine candidate, against seasonal influenza.

Notably, mRNA-1010 is Moderna’s first seasonal influenza vaccine candidate which has entered clinical testing for the prevention of influenza, including seasonal influenza A H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria.

The stratified dose-ranging study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of mRNA-1010 in healthy adults aged 18 years and above in the United States. The company plans to enroll around 180 participants in the given study.

Moderna’s goal is to develop a respiratory vaccine for the adult population, combining seasonal flu, COVID-19 variant booster and respiratory syncytial virus.

Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) is also developing its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, in phase III studies. The company will file a biologics license application (“BLA”) to the FDA shortly, seeking an accelerated approval for NanoFlu.

Shares of Moderna have skyrocketed 112.4% so far this year against the industry's decrease of 1.1%.
 

Moderna is developing several promising mRNA candidates as therapies and vaccines targeting oncology indications and rare diseases.

The company has several mRNA-based vaccine candidates in clinical-stage development. Later in 2021, it plans on starting studies to evaluate some of its candidates – a pivotal phase III study to evaluate mRNA-1647 as a Cytomegalovirus vaccine; a mid-stage study to evaluate mRNA-1893 as Zika virus vaccine; and studies on mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1574 as HIV vaccines and mRNA-1215 as a vaccine against Nipah virus.

Meanwhile, Moderna has received approval for emergency use of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in several countries across the world. In the first quarter of 2021, the vaccine recorded sales worth $1.73 billion.

Last month, Moderna initiated rolling submission for a BLA with the FDA seeking approval/licensure for use of mRNA-1273 in adults. A potential approval of the BLA for mRNA-1273 will allow Moderna to continue to commercialize the COVID-19 vaccine even after the emergency situation recedes with lowering of infection rates.

Incidentally, Moderna faces stiff competition from Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX - Free Report) , AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) and J&J, who have also received authorization for emergency/conditional use of their respective COVID-19 vaccines in several countries.

