FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT - Free Report) closed at $85.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.36% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
FLGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, up 1411.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.61 million, up 1026.86% from the year-ago period.
FLGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $829.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.13% and +96.69%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FLGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, FLGT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.79.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.