We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $157.94, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 5.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $500.96 million, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.02 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -167.26% and +83.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.12% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.