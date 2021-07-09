Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Himax Tech (HIMX) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Himax Tech (HIMX - Free Report) closed at $14.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 6.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HIMX is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2500%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of +246.67% and +38.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HIMX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HIMX has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers