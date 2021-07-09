We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $379.92, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.86% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.9 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.74 per share and revenue of $68.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.14% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
