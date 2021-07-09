We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed at $58, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 8.27% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.25, up 888.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.42 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +188.17% and +47.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. LPX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note LPX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.72.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.