We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Qorvo (QRVO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $189.44, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
QRVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, QRVO is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 37.21% from the prior-year quarter.
QRVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.7% and +14.94%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QRVO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, QRVO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.27, so we one might conclude that QRVO is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, QRVO's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.