Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $250.30, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

SNOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +68.68% and +87.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


