The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zoom, Digital Turbine, ServiceNow and Veeva Systems

Chicago, IL – July 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (
ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) , Digital Turbine, Inc. ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) , ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) and Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday's Analyst Blog: 4 Stocks to Buy Amid Increased Cloud Infrastructure Spending
The pandemic saw millions working, learning as well as shopping from home. This digital transformation has seen the cloud business gain immense popularity and demand lately. The increased dependency is likely to further drive the cloud market as more tech companies shift focus to the cloud business.
Cloud Infrastructure Spending Growing
According to a recent report from Canalys, spending on cloud infrastructure in the United States grew 29% in the first quarter, hitting a record high of $18.6 billion.
Another report from the IDC shows that global spending on cloud infrastructure reached $15.1 billion in the first quarter. As the pandemic saw more people working and learning remotely, demand for storage increased. Spending on cloud for compute and storage infrastructure products, including dedicated and shared environments, jumped 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Spending on non-cloud infrastructure grew 6.3% year over year during the same period. Global Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $10.3 billion in the first quarter, growing 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure jumped 14.7% to $4.8 billion.
Cloud Market Poised to Grow
The pandemic has changed the way people have worked, learnt and shopped so far. As more people are working and learning remotely, companies providing cloud-based solutions are fast adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS).
At the same time, most businesses are shifting data and information to technological and digital platforms to safely remain afloat, benefiting the cloud business.
This has seen cloud providers boosting infrastructure spending. According to Canalys, The top three cloud service providers in the first quarter were Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which collectively accounted for 69% of the total spending.
Also, storing and managing huge data is increasingly becoming important for the healthcare industry, which is only going to further boost demand for cloud services.
According to IDC, spending on compute and storage cloud infrastructure is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 and 2025, reaching $112.9 billion. This will account for 66.1% of total spending on compute and storage infrastructure.
Our Choices
Tech companies have been aggressively expanding their cloud services, given that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Given the situation, we have shortlisted four tech companies that are sure to benefit from soaring demand for cloud services.
Zoom Video Communications’ cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 39.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 27% over the past 60 days. Zoom sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Digital Turbine offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company's products include, a mobile device management solution DT Ignite with targeted app distribution capabilities, a customized user experience and app discovery tool DT IQ, an application and content store named DT Marketplace, and DT Pay — a content management and mobile payment solution.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 60 days. Digital Turbine carries a Zacks Rank #1.
ServiceNow provides cloud computing services that automate digital workflows to accelerate enterprise IT operations. The company’s Now Platform enables enterprises to enhance productivity by streamlining system processes.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.8%. Its shares have gained 21.2% in the past 30 days. ServiceNow has a Zacks Rank #1.
Veeva Systems offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8.9% over the past 60 days. Digital Turbine carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zoom, Digital Turbine, ServiceNow and Veeva Systems
