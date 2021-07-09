Sonoco (SON) Issues Update on Progress of Project Horizon

Sonoco Products Company ( SON Quick Quote SON - Free Report) recently provided an update related to its Project Horizon. The company’s $115 million project is geared to transform its Hartsville-based corrugated medium machine to a state-of-the-art uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) operation with annual production capacity of roughly 180,000 tons. This conversion is likely to be completed by the end of the second-quarter 2022. The new machine will be the lowest cost URB machine in the world with capacity to produce a wide range of high-value URB paper grades for Sonoco’s industrial and consumer products businesses and external trade customers. This project is expected to drive annual cost savings of $30 million by 2023. Sonoco is one of the world’s top URB producers with annual production capacity of 2 million tons. The company’s several other construction projects are in progress that will help in upgrading the entire Hartsville Mill Complex infrastructure, while allowing for efficient and safe handling of raw materials and finished goods. A crucial component of the Project Horizon is construction of a new stock prep system that will enable increased consumption of lower-cost mixed paper, along with Old Corrugated Containers (OCC). This new system is likely to be operational in October. The company is also constructing a new offline winding operation and 102,000-square foot finished goods warehouse on the Hartsville complex in a bid to lower cost and complexity involved in paper finishing and warehousing. Sonoco plans to exit corrugated medium market by early 2022. Meanwhile, it expects URB production capacity through its United States and Canada mill network to remain neutral at around 1.2 million tons. As the Project Horizon is progressing well, the company now expects to permanently close its Hartsville #1 and #9 URB cylinder machines. This will reduce annual paper production capacity by roughly 70,000 tons. Last year, the company permanently shut down Hartsville paper machine with annual production capacity of 30,000 tons and Trent Valley, Ontario-based paper mill with yearly production capacity of 95,000 tons. The company will provide an additional update on this project during the second-quarter 2021 earnings call on Jul 22. Sonoco projects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 82 cents and 88 cents compared with earnings of 79 cents in the prior-year quarter. The upbeat guidance reflects healthy demand trends across most of its consumer and industrial businesses. Sonoco is focused on driving growth and margin expansion, and generating solid free cash flow. Apart from this, its focus on optimizing businesses through productivity improvement, standardization and cost control will aid performance in the days ahead. Price Performance
