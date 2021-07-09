We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BEST Inc. (BEST - Free Report) offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH - Free Report) manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Micro Focus International plc (MFGP - Free Report) is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) engages in providing technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.