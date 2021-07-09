Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BEST Inc. (BEST - Free Report) offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH - Free Report) manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP - Free Report) is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) engages in providing technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


