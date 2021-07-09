Verizon (VZ) Introduces New BlueJeans Meetings Features

Verizon Communications Inc.’s ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) subsidiary, Verizon Business, recently introduced new BlueJeans Meetings features for the iPadOS, iOS and Android that support the modern-day mobile workforce. These features include layout flexibility, better gallery view, center screen and multitasking tools. The solution offers increased support for device partnerships and applications that unlock the power of Verizon’s Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) platform for video collaboration in real time. BlueJeans, which is part of Verizon, provides cloud-based video conferencing service that connects participants across a wide range of devices and platforms. The BlueJeans Mobile App is a fully-featured meeting solution on iOS and Android for employees on the go. With these added features, Verizon is powering video collaboration and remote assistance for enterprises to meet their mobility needs. The BlueJeans Mobile updates are being delivered across iPad, iOS and Android devices to boost business productivity. Verizon is offering the Motorola one 5G UW ace smartphone, which comes with the BlueJeans Meetings mobile app. It gives users access to all of Verizon’s 5G networks, including the upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using the C-Band spectrum. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in parts of select cities, while the 5G Nationwide is delivered in more than 2,700 cities. The telecom giant aims to capitalize on new opportunities in video business applications for corporate clients. To upgrade its service, the BlueJeans team is leveraging Verizon’s 5G network and MEC capabilities. Verizon’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth is noteworthy. It expects to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022. Verizon’s shares have inched up 2.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
Verizon (VZ) Introduces New BlueJeans Meetings Features
Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ - Free Report) subsidiary, Verizon Business, recently introduced new BlueJeans Meetings features for the iPadOS, iOS and Android that support the modern-day mobile workforce.
These features include layout flexibility, better gallery view, center screen and multitasking tools. The solution offers increased support for device partnerships and applications that unlock the power of Verizon’s Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) platform for video collaboration in real time.
BlueJeans, which is part of Verizon, provides cloud-based video conferencing service that connects participants across a wide range of devices and platforms. The BlueJeans Mobile App is a fully-featured meeting solution on iOS and Android for employees on the go.
With these added features, Verizon is powering video collaboration and remote assistance for enterprises to meet their mobility needs. The BlueJeans Mobile updates are being delivered across iPad, iOS and Android devices to boost business productivity.
Verizon is offering the Motorola one 5G UW ace smartphone, which comes with the BlueJeans Meetings mobile app. It gives users access to all of Verizon’s 5G networks, including the upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using the C-Band spectrum.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in parts of select cities, while the 5G Nationwide is delivered in more than 2,700 cities.
The telecom giant aims to capitalize on new opportunities in video business applications for corporate clients. To upgrade its service, the BlueJeans team is leveraging Verizon’s 5G network and MEC capabilities.
Verizon’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth is noteworthy. It expects to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.
Verizon’s shares have inched up 2.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Motorola has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
U.S. Cellular has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.
Cogent has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
