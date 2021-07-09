Nokia (NOK) to Power KUKA Automation Solutions With 5G Network

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) inked a multi-year subscription contract with a leading supplier of robot-based automation solutions — KUKA — to install its avant-garde 5G SA private wireless networking in the latter’s Smart Production and Development Center in Augsburg, Germany. The incorporation of the 5G technology in KUKA’s intelligent robotics and automation solutions will empower advanced automation manufacturers to leverage the same in modern industrial applications. It will also help establish a more agile business framework, which can keep pace with the rapid shift in technological advancements, bolstering digital transformation. With the onset of 5G factory automation and Industry 4.0, the manufacturing sector has felt the dire need for people and machines working safely together to enhance operational efficiencies. Against this backdrop, Nokia offers high-performance, easy-fit, industrial-grade private wireless solutions, which optimize manufacturing operations to improve business productivity on the back of a robust smart network. A dedicated private 4.9G or 5G network caters to dynamic connectivity demands and spans across a plethora of use cases to offer the best possible mission-critical coverage and capacity, with utmost reliability. Industrial-grade private wireless networks safeguard day-to-day operations and data from malicious cyber-attacks with encryption and authentication capabilities. It ensures that factory workers are always connected to machines and applications, which are equipped with high data rates and low latency. The cost-effective private networks foster a flexible manufacturing environment, while supporting new levels of automation across energy, transport and public sector verticals. The deployment will enable KUKA to maximize the potential of upcoming 3GPP Releases 16 and 17. Companies like Toyota Production Engineering Corporation and WEG Brazil have capitalized on Nokia’s private wireless networking to benefit from such groundbreaking technology. Apart from 5G SA private wireless networking, the Germany-based industrial robot manufacturer will harness the potential of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (“DAC”) campus networking and application platform to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency private-networking and edge-computing capabilities with immediate effect. The compact solution manages smart manufacturing applications and remote operations with on-premise data management on a real-time basis. It is easy to deploy and it allows network operators to seamlessly upgrade to 5G through a simple software update. The adoption of DAC will enable KUKA to bolster the development of smart automation solutions across its diverse set of customers. KUKA will also take advantage of Nokia’s operation support services and network deployment to enhance its solutions portfolio as part of the alliance. Moving forward, Nokia intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rival firms. Its 5G technology has been contracted by the top three U.S. operators — Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) , T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS Quick Quote TMUS - Free Report) and AT&T Inc. ( T Quick Quote T - Free Report) . With 166 commercial 5G deals and 66 live 5G operator networks, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. This places the company to achieve sustainable growth and expand its business into high-growth vertical markets for technology leadership. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 31.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47.8%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) to Power KUKA Automation Solutions With 5G Network
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) inked a multi-year subscription contract with a leading supplier of robot-based automation solutions — KUKA — to install its avant-garde 5G SA private wireless networking in the latter’s Smart Production and Development Center in Augsburg, Germany.
The incorporation of the 5G technology in KUKA’s intelligent robotics and automation solutions will empower advanced automation manufacturers to leverage the same in modern industrial applications. It will also help establish a more agile business framework, which can keep pace with the rapid shift in technological advancements, bolstering digital transformation.
With the onset of 5G factory automation and Industry 4.0, the manufacturing sector has felt the dire need for people and machines working safely together to enhance operational efficiencies. Against this backdrop, Nokia offers high-performance, easy-fit, industrial-grade private wireless solutions, which optimize manufacturing operations to improve business productivity on the back of a robust smart network.
A dedicated private 4.9G or 5G network caters to dynamic connectivity demands and spans across a plethora of use cases to offer the best possible mission-critical coverage and capacity, with utmost reliability.
Industrial-grade private wireless networks safeguard day-to-day operations and data from malicious cyber-attacks with encryption and authentication capabilities. It ensures that factory workers are always connected to machines and applications, which are equipped with high data rates and low latency. The cost-effective private networks foster a flexible manufacturing environment, while supporting new levels of automation across energy, transport and public sector verticals.
The deployment will enable KUKA to maximize the potential of upcoming 3GPP Releases 16 and 17. Companies like Toyota Production Engineering Corporation and WEG Brazil have capitalized on Nokia’s private wireless networking to benefit from such groundbreaking technology.
Apart from 5G SA private wireless networking, the Germany-based industrial robot manufacturer will harness the potential of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (“DAC”) campus networking and application platform to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency private-networking and edge-computing capabilities with immediate effect. The compact solution manages smart manufacturing applications and remote operations with on-premise data management on a real-time basis. It is easy to deploy and it allows network operators to seamlessly upgrade to 5G through a simple software update.
The adoption of DAC will enable KUKA to bolster the development of smart automation solutions across its diverse set of customers. KUKA will also take advantage of Nokia’s operation support services and network deployment to enhance its solutions portfolio as part of the alliance.
Moving forward, Nokia intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rival firms. Its 5G technology has been contracted by the top three U.S. operators — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) , T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) and AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) .
With 166 commercial 5G deals and 66 live 5G operator networks, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. This places the company to achieve sustainable growth and expand its business into high-growth vertical markets for technology leadership.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 31.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
