Is Energy Transfer (ET) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Energy Transfer is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 83.56% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ET has returned 67.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 24.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Energy Transfer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, ET is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.79% so far this year, so ET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ET as it looks to continue its solid performance.