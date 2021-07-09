We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Zynga (ZNGA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Zynga (ZNGA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZNGA and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Zynga is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZNGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZNGA's full-year earnings has moved 4.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ZNGA has returned about 8.21% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.85%. As we can see, Zynga is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, ZNGA belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.62% so far this year, meaning that ZNGA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZNGA as it looks to continue its solid performance.