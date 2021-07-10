We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK - Free Report) closed at $78.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.6% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
MRK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, up 10.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.28 billion, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $47.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.92% and -0.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. MRK is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, MRK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.
Also, we should mention that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.