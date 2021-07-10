We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) closed at $27.31, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had lost 7.28% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIRT to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $373.86 million, down 44.09% from the year-ago period.
VIRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.08% and -21.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VIRT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.3, so we one might conclude that VIRT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.