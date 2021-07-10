We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) closed at $67.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 2.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
DQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DQ is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8366.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.6 million, up 192.54% from the year-ago period.
DQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +408.72% and +116.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, DQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
