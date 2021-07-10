We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed at $52.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 17.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RUN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RUN to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $374.36 million, up 106.5% from the year-ago period.
RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.29% and +60.65%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% higher within the past month. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.