Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL - Free Report) closed at $0.89, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.64 million, down 20.11% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $48.18 million. These totals would mark changes of +111.54% and -7.4%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNDL has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.34, so we one might conclude that SNDL is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.