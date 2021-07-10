We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $16.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.