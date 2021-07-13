The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Intel, McDonald's, CME Group and Gilead Sciences

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) , Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) , McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) , CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel and McDonald's
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan, Intel, and McDonald's. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of JPMorgan have modestly underperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the year-to-date period (+21% vs. +23%), likely reflective of the company's relative less interest rate sensitivity. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic inorganic expansion initiatives, strong mortgage banking business as well as branch openings in new regions are likely to keep aiding the financials in the near term. JPMorgan is on track to report strong June-quarter results ahead of the market's open on Tuesday (7/13).
While robust economic recovery is expected to increase the demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn will continue to hurt the same. The Federal Reserve's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, going forward.
(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)
Intel shares have gained +9.6% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +26.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to hurt the data center business.
Declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays remain other major headwinds. Nonetheless, Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, on the back of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market.
(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)
Shares of McDonald's have gained +2.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Restaurants industry industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's increased focus on drive-thru, delivery & take-away bodes well.
Recently, McDonald’s launched its first-ever loyalty program in the United States, and it is expected to drive average checks. During first-quarter 2021, the company recorded nearly $1.5 billion in digital sales, which includes app, kiosks and delivery. However, France and Germany reported dismal comps due to dining rooms closures and curfews.
(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group and Gilead Sciences.
