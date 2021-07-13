Last week was moderate for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (up 0.4%), the Dow Jones (0.24%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 0.4%) – the big three indexes have advanced moderately last week. This was probably because of a little surge on the virus front. Though multiple states in the United States have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, almost half of United States reported rising cases recently,
Image: Bigstock
5 Best ETFs of Last Week
Last week was moderate for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (up 0.4%), the Dow Jones (0.24%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 0.4%) – the big three indexes have advanced moderately last week. This was probably because of a little surge on the virus front. Though multiple states in the United States have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, almost half of United States reported rising cases recently, thanks largely to delta variant.
The ISM Services for June came in a little bearish, coming in 320 basis points lower on its survey headline than expected, to 60.1%. It was also off May’s record high of 64.0%. Price increases and worker shortages seem to account for the relative headwinds. Still, the reported data were way above the breakeven level of 50% (read: 3 Sector ETFs That Have More Room for Growth in Q3).
Meanwhile, jobs data came in robust on Jul 2. The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June 2021 (after rising 559,000 in May), beating market expectations of a rise of 700,000 (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Play Robust June Jobs Data).
Against this mixed sentiment, the below-mentioned ETFs have gained last week.
ETFs in Focus
Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (REMX - Free Report) – Up 14.2%
The underlying MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in producing, refining, and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.
Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (SPQQ - Free Report) – Up 8.6%
The underlying Siren Large Cap Blend Index identifies two universes of stocks one consisting of the 500 largest US companies by market cap, including REITs, listed on US exchanges & one of the 100 largest US & non-US companies by market cap, except for financial companies, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. It then selects the 30 largest companies from each Universe by market cap & weights equally. The fund charges 20 bps in fees.
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT - Free Report) – Up 8.5%
The underlying Solactive Global Lithium Index tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid listed companies that are active in the exploration and/ or mining of Lithium or the production of Lithium batteries. The fund charges 75 bps in fees (read: 5 Niche ETFs Dominating the Current Market Rally).
Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (CHIM - Free Report) – Up 7.2%
The underlying MSCI China Materials 10/50 Index reflects the performance of securities that are classified in China according to the MSCI Global IMI Index Methodology, that satisfy minimum investability thresholds and that are classified in the materials sector as per the GICS. The fund charges 66 bps in fees.
The Short De-Spac ETF (SOGU - Free Report) – Up 6.1%
The Short De-SPAC ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve the inverse of the return of the De-SPAC Index. The expense ratio of the fund 1.05%.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>