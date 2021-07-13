We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, FY22 EPS View Up
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) reported earnings per share of 88 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2021), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 41.9%. The bottom line also improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 21 cents by 319%.
Total Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company’s revenues came in at $229.8 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214 million by 7.4%.
Driven by strength in its reportable segments, the top line increased 7.8% from $213.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from the Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings segments rose 8.3% and 7.3% year over year, respectively.
Quarterly Highlights
Total operating income in the quarter surged 114.5% to $30.7 million from the year-ago figure of $14.3 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses came in at $27.2 million, down 2.4% from $27.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
Interest expenses fell 35.6% to $1.7 million from $2.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
Bookings in first-quarter fiscal 2022 were up 31.4% year over year to $229.8 million.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2021 amounted to $12.4 million compared with $26.4 million in the year-ago period.
Long-term debt due after one year (net) was $185.4 million as of May 31, 2021 compared with $178.4 million on Feb 28, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of first the three months of 2021 was $11.1 million while net cash used in operating activities was $11.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
During the quarter, the company repurchased 125,770 shares worth $6.3 million.
Capital expenditures amounted to $7.5 million in the quarter, down from $10.8 million in the prior-year period.
Guidance
The company lifted its fiscal 2022 earnings per share guidance to the $2.65-$3.05 range from the prior bandof $2.45-$2.95. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.69, which is near the lower end of the company’s expectation. It narrowed its revenue outlook to the range of $855-$935 million from the previous expectation of $835-$935 million.
Zacks Rank
AZZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
