7 Low Price-to-Book Stocks Worth Buying in July

When evaluating a company’s value, investors mostly look at a stock’s Price-to-earnings (P/E) or Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio. While P/E is the ratio of annual earnings to stock price, P/S reflects the amount investors pay for each dollar of revenues generated by the company.
Though price to earnings (P/E) and price to sales (P/S) valuation tools are more commonly used for stock selection, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use metric for identifying low-priced stocks with high-growth prospects.
P/B is the ratio of stock price to book value
It is calculated as below:
P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity
Understanding Book Value?
There are several ways by which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.
It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.
Understanding P/B Ratio
By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.
A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value, or the stock is undervalued and therefore a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.
For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.
But there is a caveat. A P/B ratio less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets, or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.
Moreover, the P/B ratio isn't without limitations. It is useful for businesses — like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies — with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies or those with negative earnings.
In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.
Price to Book (common Equity) less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain. Price to Sales less than X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how much the market values every dollar of the company's sales/revenues — a lower ratio than the industry makes the stock attractive. Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than X-Industry Median: The P/E ratio (F1) values a company based on its current share price relative to its estimated earnings per share — a lower ratio than the industry is considered better. PEG less than 1: PEG links P/E ratio to the future growth rate of the company. PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and investors need to pay less for a stock that has bright earnings growth prospects. Current Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher. Average 20-Day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment. Value Score equal to A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.
Here are seven out of the 24 stocks that qualified the screening:
Ford Motor ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) , a popular auto comapny, has a 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 21.8%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Boise Cascade ( BCC Quick Quote BCC - Free Report) , a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, hasa projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 10.2%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. Alexion ( ALXN Quick Quote ALXN - Free Report) , a leading biotech, has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15.0%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. Group 1 Automotive ( GPI Quick Quote GPI - Free Report) , a leading automotive retailer, has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15.5%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) , one of the world's largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 9.9%. Vale ( VALE Quick Quote VALE - Free Report) , one of the world's largest mining companies, has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 33.6%. Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , a dental product company, hasa projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 26.4%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B.
