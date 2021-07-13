Ooma (OOMA) Boosts Video Conferencing With Enhanced Features

Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) recently enhanced its video conferencing platform — Ooma Meetings — with the incorporation of Remote Control functionality. Ooma Meetings is an integral component of the Ooma Office Pro platform. The new enhancement will improve virtual meetings with much-needed technological support and instant collaboration. This, in turn, will boost business agility without compromising on customer experience. It also unveiled another advanced feature — Meeting Logs — wherein the participant can view a list for all incidences of a particular meeting in the last 30 days. As a frontrunner in the telecom industry, Ooma provides avant-garde business phone solutions and personalized services. Its offerings are specifically designed for small and mid-sized business. These include high-definition voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices at affordable rates. The company’s smart Software-as-a-Service platform serves as a major communications hub with home security and cloud-based telephony services. Its expertise includes security cameras, smart home devices and enterprise communications. Ooma has a diverse portfolio of innovative products, one of them being Ooma Meetings. It is an intuitive, user-friendly solution that enables teams to huddle up and be productive irrespective of the location. It is an unconventional video conferencing platform that allows two or more people to share their screens simultaneously for an effortless collaborative experience. The Remote Control feature authorizes a person to access another participant’s computer through just a few clicks. Once the person gains control of the computer, it becomes very easy for the participant to conduct tasks during a meeting, including fixing an IT issue or teaming up on changes. This functionality indeed comes very handy in a virtual set-up to improve worker productivity and maintain business perpetuity on the back of efficient collaboration tools. In this way, employees can get their tasks done or resolve technical glitches especially at a time when remote work holds such critical importance. Ooma is well-positioned to benefit from highly customizable technological innovations and strong aligned execution amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. The Sunnyvale, CA-based communications solution provider has been a strong performer despite the COVID-19 crisis and is focused on reinforcing the importance of enterprise Wi-Fi networking. It expanded its business services to address larger customers and has started rolling out to new countries in Europe. Positive market trends, along with its strategy to serve small and large businesses with unique solutions, are expected to drive growth. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 29.4% compared with 12.5% growth of the industry in the year-to-date period. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are
SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) , Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ( CCOI Quick Quote CCOI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average. Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
Image: Shutterstock
Ooma (OOMA) Boosts Video Conferencing With Enhanced Features
Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) recently enhanced its video conferencing platform — Ooma Meetings — with the incorporation of Remote Control functionality. Ooma Meetings is an integral component of the Ooma Office Pro platform.
The new enhancement will improve virtual meetings with much-needed technological support and instant collaboration. This, in turn, will boost business agility without compromising on customer experience. It also unveiled another advanced feature — Meeting Logs — wherein the participant can view a list for all incidences of a particular meeting in the last 30 days.
As a frontrunner in the telecom industry, Ooma provides avant-garde business phone solutions and personalized services. Its offerings are specifically designed for small and mid-sized business. These include high-definition voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices at affordable rates.
The company’s smart Software-as-a-Service platform serves as a major communications hub with home security and cloud-based telephony services. Its expertise includes security cameras, smart home devices and enterprise communications.
Ooma has a diverse portfolio of innovative products, one of them being Ooma Meetings. It is an intuitive, user-friendly solution that enables teams to huddle up and be productive irrespective of the location. It is an unconventional video conferencing platform that allows two or more people to share their screens simultaneously for an effortless collaborative experience.
The Remote Control feature authorizes a person to access another participant’s computer through just a few clicks. Once the person gains control of the computer, it becomes very easy for the participant to conduct tasks during a meeting, including fixing an IT issue or teaming up on changes.
This functionality indeed comes very handy in a virtual set-up to improve worker productivity and maintain business perpetuity on the back of efficient collaboration tools. In this way, employees can get their tasks done or resolve technical glitches especially at a time when remote work holds such critical importance.
Ooma is well-positioned to benefit from highly customizable technological innovations and strong aligned execution amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. The Sunnyvale, CA-based communications solution provider has been a strong performer despite the COVID-19 crisis and is focused on reinforcing the importance of enterprise Wi-Fi networking.
It expanded its business services to address larger customers and has started rolling out to new countries in Europe. Positive market trends, along with its strategy to serve small and large businesses with unique solutions, are expected to drive growth.
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 29.4% compared with 12.5% growth of the industry in the year-to-date period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) , Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.