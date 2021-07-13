BD's (BDX) Digital Marketplace Set to Improve User Experience

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently announced the commercial release of a new bdbiosciences.com web and eCommerce site. The digital marketplace has been designed with the aim of providing an improved online purchasing experience for users and their procurement teams.
For investors’ note, the new BD Biosciences website offers a full range of BD’s research, clinical and single-cell multiomic products. This, in turn, makes the online destination a comprehensive marketplace for flow cytometry users.
The newly launched website is available for users in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and is set to be introduced in additional countries later this summer.
The latest release is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s position in the global Biosciences space. The Biosciences business is a part of the broader BD Life Sciences arm of the company.
Significance of the Release
Per management, the reimagined digital marketplace is aimed at empowering its customers with tools and relevant scientific content to make the process of online product search and purchase quicker, easier and more suitable throughout the complete flow cytometry continuum.
The entirely refurbished online purchasing experience brings intuitive navigation, a fully integrated shopping experience and a user interface theme that is expected to address flow cytometry users' buying needs. Tailored dashboards and quick checkout with minimal clicks, all with 24/7 order tracking and support tools are available for reagent purchases.
The eCommerce capability aids in seamless integration with procurement buying systems, thereby enabling customers to view institutional pricing and get internal approvals before placing orders.
Industry Prospects Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global flow cytometry market is projected to grow from an estimated $4.0 billion in 2019 to $6.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors like technological advancements in flow cytometers and the growing adoption of its techniques in research activities and clinical trials are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the commercial release of the overhauled digital marketplace is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.
Notable Developments
Of late, BD has witnessed a few notable developments across its businesses.
The company, in June, received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its PeritX Peritoneal Catheter System. The system is to be used for the drainage of symptomatic, recurrent non-malignant ascites.
The same month, BD announced that it has been authorized as a Common Vulnerability and Exposures (“CVE”) Numbering Authority via the CVE Program. BD is the first medical technology company with such an authorization.
In May, the company announced the U.S. launch of a Urine Culture Application for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system.
Price Performance
Shares of BD have lost 2.9% in the past year compared with the
Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
