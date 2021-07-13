In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - free report >>
Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>
Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - free report >>
Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>
Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Humana (HUM) Joins Montefiore Health for Better Healthcare
Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) entered into a multi-year tie-up with Montefiore, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, to provide its Medicare Advantage members with access to the health system’s in-network medical care.
Effective Jul 1, 2021, the deal includes Montefiore Health System’s 10 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient sites, around 4,000 physicians and 5,450 nurses across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
The leading health insurer forged this partnership to widen the reach of top-notch healthcare facilities among its current and future members.
Montefiore has 25 plus years to its creditin enhancing population health and this unique relationship is expected to help it cater to the growing Medicare population. Humana has a reputation for focusing on medical care of the communities it serves. It constantly collaborates with companies to improve overall health outcomes of people.
Last month, Humana's arm CenterWell Senior Primary Care partaken in a new federal population health program, enabling the unit to boost its care-team medical facilities for Original Medicare beneficiaries.
The leading health insurer’s Medicare business has been performing strongly from the past many years. This is evident from 54% Medicare membership growth from 2013 to 2020 sans 2019 when it was down by 1%.
For the full year, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting an 11-12% rise from the year-ago reported figure. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to revenue growth.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 19.3% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 35.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN - Free Report) , Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH - Free Report) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Magellan Health, Molina Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group came up with a trailing four-quarter surprise of 69.6%, 17.7% and 20.21%, respectively, on average.